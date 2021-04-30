The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

DSGX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

