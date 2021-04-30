The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 241.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GEO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.