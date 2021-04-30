The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $24.80 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

