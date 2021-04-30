The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EM stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

