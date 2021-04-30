The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

