The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hershey worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.