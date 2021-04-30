The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.85% of The Korea Fund worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

