The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $31,284,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.