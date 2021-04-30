The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:BATRB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

