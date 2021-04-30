The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $189.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

