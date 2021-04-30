The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.21

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.21 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 73.05 ($0.95). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 78,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.69 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.64.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

