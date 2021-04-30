The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $172.32 and a one year high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.31.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

