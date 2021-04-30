The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Southern by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $13,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

