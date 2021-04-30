The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

