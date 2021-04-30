The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE TWN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.10. 7,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

