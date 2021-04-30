The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

