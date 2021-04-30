The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

