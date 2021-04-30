The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2,558.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 110,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

