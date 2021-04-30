Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.45.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

TMO stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.10 and a 200-day moving average of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

