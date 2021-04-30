Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.59. 42,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

