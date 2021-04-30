Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $61.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

