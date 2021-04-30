Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 437.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

THO opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 8,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

