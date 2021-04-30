Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $122.96 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00009796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,126,897 coins and its circulating supply is 22,915,475 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon.

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

