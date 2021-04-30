Toko Token (TKO) Market Cap Hits $342.64 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00005766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toko Token has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Toko Token has a market cap of $342.64 million and $153.30 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toko Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Buying and Selling Toko Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toko Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toko Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toko Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toko Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toko Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.