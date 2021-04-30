Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

