Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Get Total alerts:

EPA:FP traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €37.10 ($43.65). 6,974,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.76.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.