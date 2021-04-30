Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Total alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.