TouchCon (TOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,503.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. TouchCon has a market cap of $296,896.58 and approximately $31,503.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TouchCon has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.