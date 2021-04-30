Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLUBQ opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.54.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.