Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japan auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects 2021 operating income to be ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion, which is encouraging. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, the firm’s rising debt levels and declining cash flows play a spoilsport. High research expenses and labor costs are also adding to its expenses. Unfavorable foreign currency translations also remain a headwind. Also, the global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota’s production and sales target. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

TM stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.65. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 687.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

