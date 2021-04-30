Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 266,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

