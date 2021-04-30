Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,765% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

