Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Trane Technologies posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $173.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.64. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

