TransAlta Renewables Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.78.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.73. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.68%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.