Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Receives “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an underperform market weight rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a tender rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$4.85. 344,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,858. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

