Transcodium Trading Up 235.6% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $239,460.62 and approximately $55.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 235.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

