TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $744 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.63 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.450-3.580 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

