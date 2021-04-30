TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRU. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.