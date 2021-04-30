Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last 90 days.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

