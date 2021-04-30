Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 7,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $18,747,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $54,927,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $10,335,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

