Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $22.90 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

