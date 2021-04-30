Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 12,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 83,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

