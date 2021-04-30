Truist Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

