Truist Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $36.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,037. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.