Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

