Truist Financial Corp Invests $175,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

