Truist Financial Corp Invests $192,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

PGRE stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

