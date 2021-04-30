Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MFA Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.