Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,061 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

