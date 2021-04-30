Truist Financial Corp Takes $206,000 Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI opened at $646.80 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.